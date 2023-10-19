Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,746 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $37.58 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $54.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.45 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

