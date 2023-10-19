Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $51.65 million, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter worth $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

Featured Articles

