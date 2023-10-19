Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $51.65 million, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.01.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
