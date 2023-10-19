Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amplify High Income ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amplify High Income ETF by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 617,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after buying an additional 328,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Amplify High Income ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,004,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 212,780 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 329,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 74,923 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

Shares of YYY stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. Amplify High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

