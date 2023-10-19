Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.56

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.56 and last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 36215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMLX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.30. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 37.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $98.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

