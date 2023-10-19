Analysts Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Target Price at C$58.64

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$58.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Emera from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Emera from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on Emera from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Emera from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Emera Trading Down 2.3 %

TSE:EMA opened at C$45.90 on Thursday. Emera has a 1-year low of C$44.63 and a 1-year high of C$59.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.27.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.02). Emera had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.84 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Emera will post 3.3307475 earnings per share for the current year.

Emera Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.717 per share. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 62.53%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

