Analyzing Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) and Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS)

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) and Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Hammerhead Energy has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hammerhead Energy and Harbour Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerhead Energy N/A -8.90% -4.77% Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerhead Energy $649.69 million 1.76 $173.15 million N/A N/A Harbour Energy $1.58 billion 1.87 $164.30 million N/A N/A

This table compares Hammerhead Energy and Harbour Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hammerhead Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harbour Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Hammerhead Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Hammerhead Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hammerhead Energy and Harbour Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerhead Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 Harbour Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Harbour Energy beats Hammerhead Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hammerhead Energy

Hammerhead Energy Inc. operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc. in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

