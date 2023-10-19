Analyzing Sika (SXYAY) and The Competition

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) is one of 121 public companies in the “Specialty Chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sika to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.7% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sika and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sika 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sika Competitors 801 2940 3759 13 2.40

Profitability

Sika presently has a consensus target price of $34.19, indicating a potential upside of 42.93%. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 51.27%. Given Sika’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sika has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Sika and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sika N/A N/A N/A Sika Competitors -20.49% -36.78% -3.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sika and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sika N/A N/A 31.97 Sika Competitors $2.89 billion $136.67 million -4.65

Sika’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sika. Sika is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sika beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Sika

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems. The company also provides a range of technologies used for below and above-ground waterproofing, including flexible membrane systems, liquid applied membranes, joint waterproofing systems, waterproofing mortars and mortar admixtures, and injection resins and grouts for use in commercial and residential basements, tunnels, bridges, and various types of water-retaining structures, such as reservoirs, storage basins, and storage tanks. Further, it offers flooring solutions, such as synthetic resin and cementitious systems for industrial and commercial buildings; and sealants, tapes, spray foams, and adhesives for the building envelope, interior finishing, and infrastructure business. In addition, the company provides repair, strengthening, and protective solutions for concrete structures, such as repair mortars, shrinking grouts, anchoring adhesives, protective coatings, and corrosion control and structural strengthening systems. It serves automobile and commercial vehicle assembly, automotive aftermarket, marine vessel, industrial lamination, renewable energy, home appliance, and facade engineering industries. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

