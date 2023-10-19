Analyzing ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) & Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL)

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report) and ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Franklin Wireless and ZTE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A ZTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Wireless $45.95 million 0.75 -$3.76 million ($0.24) -12.17 ZTE N/A N/A N/A $0.76 3.75

This table compares Franklin Wireless and ZTE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ZTE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Franklin Wireless. Franklin Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of ZTE shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Wireless and ZTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Wireless -4.77% -4.69% -3.73% ZTE N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ZTE beats Franklin Wireless on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect. It also offers IOT server platform and application, which comprises Pintrac, a cloud based telecom grade server platform; Pintrac Mobile Device Management, an LTE hotspot; Pintrac Pet, a pet tracking application; Pintrac Auto that tracks, locates, and manages vehicles for consumers and businesses; and JEXtream, a cloud based telecom grade server platform for 5G devices and routers that enables enhanced remote management of device functionality. The company directly markets and sells its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the North America, the Caribbean and South America, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer networks, core networks, server and storage, and other innovative technologies and product solutions. The Consumer Business segment is involved in the development, production and sale of home information terminal, smart phones, mobile internet terminals, and innovative fusion terminals, as well as provision of related software application and value-added services. The Government and Corporate Business segment focuses on providing informatization solutions for the government and corporations through the application of products, such as communications networks, Internet of Things, big data, and cloud computing. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

