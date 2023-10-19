AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD trimmed its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,160,295 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 695,743 shares during the quarter. AngloGold Ashanti makes up about 7.9% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD owned 0.75% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $66,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth $2,163,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 395.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 82,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 65,743 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after purchasing an additional 697,908 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,412,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,457,000 after buying an additional 432,001 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AU stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.58. 395,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.17. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

