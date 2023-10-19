Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 57.52% from the company’s previous close.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $92.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $84.14 and a 52-week high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 11,193.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167,641 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $382,261,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $312,587,000. Mirova US LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $285,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Aptiv by 350.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

