Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.5% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 55,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 881,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $209,387,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 49.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $237.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.72 and its 200-day moving average is $234.69. The stock has a market cap of $442.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.76 and a twelve month high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

