ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.36

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$22.36 and last traded at C$22.35, with a volume of 177102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARX has been the subject of several research reports. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.33.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARC Resources

ARC Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82. The stock has a market cap of C$13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.08. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.7419355 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total value of C$410,135.09. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.