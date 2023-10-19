Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $5.21. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 1,055,361 shares.

Specifically, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,173,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,446,334.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 85,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,173,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,446,334.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andy Missan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Archer Aviation from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Archer Aviation Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.30). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the second quarter worth $50,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 432,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 30,787 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 432,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 30,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

