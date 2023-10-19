Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Holdings Cut by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 50,782 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 82,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 156,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 66,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 34,230 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,392,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 74,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.26 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.36%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

