ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.98

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.98 and last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 319923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $717.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 24.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -141.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,119,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,897,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,810,000 after buying an additional 1,188,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,311,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after buying an additional 703,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,922,000 after acquiring an additional 762,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,799,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 731,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

