Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.21

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 9282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARVN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Arvinas from $70.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arvinas from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Arvinas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.80.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 191.63% and a negative return on equity of 55.09%. The business had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $32,292.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,846.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 4.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

