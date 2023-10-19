Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $18.69, but opened at $19.20. Asana shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 97,186 shares.

Specifically, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $68,090.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,328.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $68,090.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,328.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 507,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $8,678,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,440,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,926,547.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,155,551 shares of company stock worth $78,609,548 and have sold 62,815 shares worth $1,101,425. 63.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Asana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASAN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Asana Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Asana by 118.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 47.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asana

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.