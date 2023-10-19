Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,988 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $12,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Allstate by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $127.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.10 and its 200-day moving average is $111.75. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.