Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.58.

VEEV opened at $206.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $153.76 and a one year high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $562,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,727.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,539 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,179. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

