Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,229 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $13,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 70,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.42.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $85.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.99.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

