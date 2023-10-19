Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $11.36 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,611 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in ONEOK by 211.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $68.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.49 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

