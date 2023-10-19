Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $11.64 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $11,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 550.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 1.4 %

ACGL opened at $85.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.70. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.31 and a twelve month high of $87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

