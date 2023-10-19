Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,416 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $12,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WST has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.00.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,817 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $375.05 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.65.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

