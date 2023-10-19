Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,180 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $10,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 134,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

PECO opened at $34.62 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.26, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

