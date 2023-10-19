Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,535 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $12,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.26.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

