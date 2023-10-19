Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,797 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $10,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $550,939.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,650,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.29.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

