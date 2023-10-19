Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,424 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $13,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,529,000 after acquiring an additional 111,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 413,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after buying an additional 103,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,979,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,466,000 after buying an additional 514,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.91.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $94.81 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.51.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

