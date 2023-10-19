Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 8,922 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,922 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of CyberArk Software worth $10,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 20.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $168.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.19 and a 12 month high of $174.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.32 and a 200-day moving average of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 1.03.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.05.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

