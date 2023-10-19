Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Cloudflare worth $13,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 85,228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,118,000 after buying an additional 22,676,741 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $124,592,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 315.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE NET opened at $62.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $76.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $202,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 160,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,597.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $202,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,597.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $471,833.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,762,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,148,074.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 594,933 shares of company stock worth $36,925,057. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

