AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $65.24 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

