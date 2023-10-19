ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

