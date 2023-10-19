ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
