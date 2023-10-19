Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.03, but opened at $29.81. Atlantic Union Bankshares shares last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 9,785 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

View Our Latest Report on Atlantic Union Bankshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,034,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,076,000 after acquiring an additional 410,539 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,659,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,973,000 after acquiring an additional 58,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,679,000 after acquiring an additional 419,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 25.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,107,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,584,000 after acquiring an additional 829,066 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.