AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,363 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

