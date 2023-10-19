AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.32, but opened at $15.37. AT&T shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 23,579,661 shares traded.
The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AT&T Trading Up 7.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
