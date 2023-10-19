Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 29,881 JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 29,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

JSCP stock opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.79. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $44.84 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

