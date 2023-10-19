Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.1% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $93.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $95.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 202.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

