Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,191 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,242 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,779,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $150,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $93.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $144.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

