Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

SCHO opened at $47.71 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.17.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

