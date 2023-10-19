Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in Adobe by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,854 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe stock opened at $557.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.95. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.23 and a 52 week high of $574.40. The stock has a market cap of $254.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,849 shares of company stock worth $1,487,915. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Argus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

