Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after buying an additional 17,768,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13,609.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $139.97 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $127.51 billion, a PE ratio of 64.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

