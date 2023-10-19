Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 133.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF alerts:

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Price Performance

Shares of CLTL opened at $105.78 on Thursday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 52-week low of $104.81 and a 52-week high of $105.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.54.

About Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.