Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $740,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

NEE opened at $53.24 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $107.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.