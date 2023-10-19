Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $786,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FV opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $49.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

