Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $916,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 28,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 175,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 105,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

