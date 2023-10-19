Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its stake in CME Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.18.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $215.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $221.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.99 and a 200 day moving average of $193.63.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

