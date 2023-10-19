Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,679 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.2% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Oracle Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $108.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $65.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.