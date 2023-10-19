Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 392 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 189,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,046,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,924,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 38,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 193,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $107.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.66.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

