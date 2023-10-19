Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,990 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1.3% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE BA opened at $185.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.99 and a 200-day moving average of $211.05. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $132.21 and a 1-year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.