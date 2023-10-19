Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Paychex by 113.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Paychex by 8.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Paychex by 8.7% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $118.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.12. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Paychex

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.