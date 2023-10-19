Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 686 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.0% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $56.85 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $81.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

